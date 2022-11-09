State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $2.13 Million Holdings in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,265 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $2,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in CNO Financial Group by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in CNO Financial Group by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 30,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 72,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.32% of the company’s stock.

CNO Financial Group Stock Up 0.6 %

CNO Financial Group stock opened at $21.88 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.42. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.56 and a fifty-two week high of $26.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

CNO Financial Group Announces Dividend

CNO Financial Group ( NYSE:CNO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.49. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The business had revenue of $905.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $893.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. CNO Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is 14.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Frederick James Sievert sold 6,000 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,222,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CNO shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CNO Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CNO Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

Further Reading

