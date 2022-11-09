State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $2.13 Million Holdings in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,781 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Piper Sandler Companies were worth $2,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,990,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 5,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PIPR opened at $136.33 on Wednesday. Piper Sandler Companies has a 12-month low of $102.60 and a 12-month high of $193.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $114.60 and its 200 day moving average is $118.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 1.40.

Piper Sandler Companies ( NYSE:PIPR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.28. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 23.87% and a net margin of 11.03%. The company had revenue of $331.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.60 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.55 EPS. Piper Sandler Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Piper Sandler Companies will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.24%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities cut their price target on Piper Sandler Companies from $182.00 to $178.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Northland Securities increased their price target on Piper Sandler Companies to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Piper Sandler Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

