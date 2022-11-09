State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Increases Stake in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Rating) by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,561 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,343 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Vicor were worth $2,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of Vicor by 1.0% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 28,428 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its stake in shares of Vicor by 6.3% in the first quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 5,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Vicor by 7.7% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,655 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Vicor by 3.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 11,455 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vicor by 2.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,567 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.46% of the company’s stock.
VICR stock opened at $50.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 69.59 and a beta of 1.04. Vicor Co. has a 12 month low of $42.90 and a 12 month high of $164.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.98 and its 200 day moving average is $61.49.
Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.
