State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Invests $2.12 Million in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 23,338 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,115,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of APPF. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in AppFolio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,072,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in AppFolio by 115.4% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,245 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 4,418 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in AppFolio by 44.8% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,563 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in AppFolio in the first quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in AppFolio by 4.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,410 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APPF has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of AppFolio from $143.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of AppFolio from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of AppFolio in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of AppFolio to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of AppFolio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

AppFolio Trading Up 2.3 %

In other AppFolio news, Director Timothy K. Bliss sold 13,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.24, for a total value of $1,310,337.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 78,397 shares in the company, valued at $7,858,515.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other AppFolio news, Director Timothy K. Bliss sold 13,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.24, for a total value of $1,310,337.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 78,397 shares in the company, valued at $7,858,515.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Maurice J. Duca sold 16,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.77, for a total transaction of $1,680,762.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,454,494. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 49,160 shares of company stock worth $5,198,772. Insiders own 22.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APPF opened at $114.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.07 and a beta of 1.03. AppFolio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.92 and a 1-year high of $139.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.72.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The software maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.38. The business had revenue of $125.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.90 million. AppFolio had a negative net margin of 11.22% and a negative return on equity of 17.72%. As a group, research analysts forecast that AppFolio, Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

About AppFolio

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a platform to leverage process automation, easy to use interface, and the optimization of common workflows for property management companies, as well as completes and records critical transactions in the system and give its customers access to the data they need to run their business; AppFolio Property Manager Plus, which offers customizable workflows that allow customers to digitize their existing processes, performance insights, intelligent revenue management, and integrations through selected partners and dedicated strategic account managers; and AppFolio Investment Management, a solution that is designed to enable real estate investment management organizations to manage investor relationships through enhancing transparency and streamlining certain business processes.

