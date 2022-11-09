State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Makes New $2.11 Million Investment in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 121,677 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,109,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KN. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Knowles during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Knowles during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Knowles by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,003 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Knowles by 409.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,833 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Knowles by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,832 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,458 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KN stock opened at $14.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -9.78 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Knowles Co. has a 12 month low of $11.57 and a 12 month high of $23.81.

KN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Knowles from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Knowles to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Knowles in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Roth Capital lowered shares of Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.10.

In other Knowles news, Director Daniel J. Crowley purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.97 per share, for a total transaction of $27,940.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 19,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,815.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Knowles Corporation offers micro-acoustic microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio solutions, high performance capacitors, and radio frequency products for the consumer electronics, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, industrial, and communications markets. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD).

