State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Makes New $2.12 Million Investment in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 244,270 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,118,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HLIT. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 411.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,866 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Harmonic during the second quarter worth about $77,000. Canandaigua National Corp purchased a new position in shares of Harmonic during the first quarter worth about $94,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harmonic during the first quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Harmonic during the first quarter worth about $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Harmonic from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com lowered Harmonic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Harmonic from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. TheStreet raised Harmonic from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Harmonic from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:HLIT opened at $13.72 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.18 and a beta of 0.87. Harmonic Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.25 and a 52 week high of $15.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.83.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. Harmonic had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $155.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Harmonic Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Sanjay Kalra sold 53,585 shares of Harmonic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.36, for a total transaction of $608,725.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,095,319.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Sanjay Kalra sold 53,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.36, for a total transaction of $608,725.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,319.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick Harshman sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,138,076. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 353,420 shares of company stock worth $4,516,904. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Video and Cable Access. The Video segment sells video processing, production, and playout solutions and services to cable operators, and satellite and telecommunications Pay-TV service providers, as well as to broadcast and media, including streaming media companies.

