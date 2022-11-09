State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Makes New Investment in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 93,027 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,106,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Koppers by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,518 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Koppers by 122.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,006 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Koppers by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 52,327 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after buying an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Koppers by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,986 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Koppers by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,471 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. 88.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Koppers in a report on Monday. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Koppers in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Koppers in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of Koppers stock opened at $27.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $579.26 million, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.82. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.11 and a 52 week high of $35.78.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. Koppers’s payout ratio is currently 5.99%.

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

