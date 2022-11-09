State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Purchases 14,176 Shares of Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 62,599 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,176 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Focus Financial Partners were worth $2,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FOCS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,084,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,555,000 after buying an additional 423,216 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,818,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,409,000 after buying an additional 361,555 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,943,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,364,000 after buying an additional 257,246 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,580,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,278,000 after buying an additional 235,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 543,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,865,000 after buying an additional 181,168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FOCS shares. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Focus Financial Partners to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.83.

Shares of FOCS stock opened at $32.40 on Wednesday. Focus Financial Partners Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.27 and a 12 month high of $69.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.35 and a 200-day moving average of $36.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily ultra-high and high net worth individuals, families, and business entities. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services.

