State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Purchases 22,407 Shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 212,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 22,407 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust were worth $2,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 107.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 68.7% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $142,000. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on BDN shares. Truist Financial raised shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 29th.

Shares of Brandywine Realty Trust stock opened at $6.47 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Brandywine Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $5.95 and a twelve month high of $14.88. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.09 and its 200 day moving average is $8.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.75%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 447.06%.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale.

