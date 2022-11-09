State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Reduces Holdings in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 47,645 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,005 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $2,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Toll Brothers by 472.4% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,676,724 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383,812 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Toll Brothers by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,623,797 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $546,551,000 after acquiring an additional 968,528 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Toll Brothers by 164.7% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,274,947 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,949,000 after acquiring an additional 793,239 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,719,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Toll Brothers by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,512,469 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $212,176,000 after acquiring an additional 573,880 shares during the period. 85.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Toll Brothers news, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total value of $44,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,173,513. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 8.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Toll Brothers Stock Performance

NYSE:TOL opened at $42.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.99, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.88. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.53 and a twelve month high of $75.61.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The construction company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 18.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toll Brothers Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is 9.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on TOL shares. Raymond James cut shares of Toll Brothers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. KeyCorp raised shares of Toll Brothers from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Bank of America cut shares of Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Toll Brothers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.92.

About Toll Brothers

(Get Rating)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living.

Further Reading

