State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Reduces Stock Holdings in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its position in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,116 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,850 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Blackbaud were worth $2,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BLKB. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackbaud during the second quarter valued at $43,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 51.0% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 811 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 20.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 400.8% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in shares of Blackbaud during the first quarter valued at $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.64% of the company’s stock.

Blackbaud Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BLKB opened at $56.65 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.54 and a 12-month high of $86.79. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.37, a PEG ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 1.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Blackbaud news, COO Kevin P. Gregoire sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total value of $102,780.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 98,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,617,555.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Blackbaud in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Blackbaud Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to higher education institutions, K-12 schools, healthcare organizations, faith communities, arts and cultural organizations, foundations, companies, and individual change agents in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT and Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; marketing and engagement solutions, including Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, and Blackbaud School Website System; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid Management.

