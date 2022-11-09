State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 11,453 Shares of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its position in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 136,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,453 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Dun & Bradstreet were worth $2,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 287.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 5,483.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dun & Bradstreet alerts:

Dun & Bradstreet Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DNB opened at $13.21 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.72. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.23 and a 12 month high of $20.86. The stock has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -165.13, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78.

Dun & Bradstreet Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Dun & Bradstreet’s dividend payout ratio is currently -250.00%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dun & Bradstreet has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.90.

Dun & Bradstreet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and InfoTorg, an online SaaS application.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dun & Bradstreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dun & Bradstreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.