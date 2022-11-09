State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 19,657 Shares of Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its position in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,657 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Cadence Bank were worth $2,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Cadence Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at $400,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Cadence Bank by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 39,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 2,174 shares during the last quarter. Interval Partners LP boosted its position in Cadence Bank by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 465,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,633,000 after buying an additional 140,403 shares during the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cadence Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at $319,000. Finally, Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Cadence Bank by 203.2% in the 2nd quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 61,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after buying an additional 41,006 shares during the last quarter.

Cadence Bank Stock Performance

CADE stock opened at $27.38 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.50 and its 200-day moving average is $25.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 0.99. Cadence Bank has a twelve month low of $22.04 and a twelve month high of $34.24.

Cadence Bank Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.16%.

Separately, Stephens increased their price objective on Cadence Bank to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.

About Cadence Bank

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services in the United States. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

