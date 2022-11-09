State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 3,681 Shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its stake in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,252 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,681 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Innospec were worth $2,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Innospec by 74.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 498 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Innospec in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Innospec in the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Innospec by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 842 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Innospec by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,783 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Innospec in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IOSP opened at $101.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $91.35 and its 200-day moving average is $95.56. Innospec Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.00 and a 1 year high of $106.87.

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in various fuels.

