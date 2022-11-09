State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 4,881 Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,881 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $2,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 117.4% during the 1st quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 26,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 14,067 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 112,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 63,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,034,000 after acquiring an additional 3,645 shares during the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Institutional investors own 55.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone Mortgage Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BXMT shares. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $30.00 to $27.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Stock Up 0.1 %

In related news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.70, for a total transaction of $65,149.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,872 shares in the company, valued at $3,469,026.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,148 shares of company stock worth $114,708. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BXMT opened at $24.36 on Wednesday. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.49 and a 12-month high of $34.04. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.56 and its 200-day moving average is $28.21.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.04. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 39.99% and a return on equity of 9.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.18%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.40%.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.