State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 4,957 Shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its holdings in shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 33,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,957 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Ingevity were worth $2,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Ingevity by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ingevity by 137.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 178,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,439,000 after acquiring an additional 103,396 shares during the last quarter. Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. boosted its position in shares of Ingevity by 158.8% during the 1st quarter. Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. now owns 2,006,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231,106 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ingevity by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 21,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its position in Ingevity by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 3,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

NGVT opened at $74.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.22. Ingevity Co. has a 52-week low of $56.31 and a 52-week high of $83.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.40.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Ingevity in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Ingevity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Ingevity from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.33.

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, motorcycles, trucks, and boats.

