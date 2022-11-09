State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 5,508 Shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 38,589 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 5,508 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Merit Medical Systems were worth $2,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,398,265 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $558,652,000 after acquiring an additional 63,749 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,801,870 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $385,940,000 after buying an additional 64,089 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 1.1% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,195,347 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $79,514,000 after buying an additional 13,198 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 8.0% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 853,725 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $56,790,000 after buying an additional 63,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 13.9% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 725,079 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $48,232,000 after buying an additional 88,251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Merit Medical Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MMSI. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $69.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Merit Medical Systems Stock Performance

In other Merit Medical Systems news, CFO Raul Jr. Parra sold 2,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.73, for a total transaction of $146,976.39. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,538.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MMSI opened at $67.73 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.69. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 62.71, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.04. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.46 and a fifty-two week high of $72.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Merit Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.