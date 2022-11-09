State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 7,914 Shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its position in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,838 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 7,914 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in NuVasive were worth $2,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NUVA. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in NuVasive by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,500 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in NuVasive by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,175 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of NuVasive by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 47,183 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NuVasive during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in shares of NuVasive by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 251,170 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $14,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period.

NUVA opened at $39.25 on Wednesday. NuVasive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.19 and a 12 month high of $62.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.68 and a 200 day moving average of $48.84.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NUVA shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of NuVasive from $65.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of NuVasive from $67.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Barclays started coverage on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of NuVasive from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.43.

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. It provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone; and fixation system that facilitates the preservation and restoration of patient alignment.

