State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Takes Position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 224,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,131,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 327.7% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 11,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 8,941 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $118,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $155,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $170,000. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Get NexTier Oilfield Solutions alerts:

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NEX stock opened at $10.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 2.10. NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.21 and a 52 week high of $12.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NexTier Oilfield Solutions ( NYSE:NEX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $896.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $921.72 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 38.98%. Analysts predict that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NEX. Barclays upped their target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. ATB Capital upped their target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions to $15.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.30.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company operates through two segments, Completion Services, and Well Construction and Intervention Services. The Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.