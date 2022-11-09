Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $12.81

Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.81 and traded as high as $13.99. Stellus Capital Investment shares last traded at $13.91, with a volume of 38,989 shares trading hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms have weighed in on SCM. StockNews.com upgraded Stellus Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Stellus Capital Investment in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.
Stellus Capital Investment Stock Down 0.4 %
The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.88 and a 200 day moving average of $12.81. The company has a market capitalization of $271.88 million, a PE ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15.
Stellus Capital Investment Dividend Announcement
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stellus Capital Investment
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Stellus Capital Investment during the first quarter valued at $163,000. Buckingham Strategic Partners purchased a new position in Stellus Capital Investment in the first quarter worth about $275,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Stellus Capital Investment by 47.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,279 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 8,784 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Stellus Capital Investment by 69.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 97,995 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 40,002 shares during the period. Finally, Cliffwater LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 219,388 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,047,000 after purchasing an additional 5,036 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.98% of the company’s stock.
Stellus Capital Investment Company Profile
Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.
