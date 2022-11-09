Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $12.81

Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.81 and traded as high as $13.99. Stellus Capital Investment shares last traded at $13.91, with a volume of 38,989 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on SCM. StockNews.com upgraded Stellus Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Stellus Capital Investment in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

Stellus Capital Investment Stock Down 0.4 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.88 and a 200 day moving average of $12.81. The company has a market capitalization of $271.88 million, a PE ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

Stellus Capital Investment Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stellus Capital Investment

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.1133 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.77%. Stellus Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.67%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Stellus Capital Investment during the first quarter valued at $163,000. Buckingham Strategic Partners purchased a new position in Stellus Capital Investment in the first quarter worth about $275,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Stellus Capital Investment by 47.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,279 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 8,784 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Stellus Capital Investment by 69.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 97,995 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 40,002 shares during the period. Finally, Cliffwater LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 219,388 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,047,000 after purchasing an additional 5,036 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.98% of the company’s stock.

Stellus Capital Investment Company Profile

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.

