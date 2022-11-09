StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Rating) by 84.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,150 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in StepStone Group were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STEP. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in StepStone Group during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of StepStone Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of StepStone Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of StepStone Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of StepStone Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.21% of the company’s stock.

Get StepStone Group alerts:

StepStone Group Stock Down 1.6 %

STEP opened at $29.37 on Wednesday. StepStone Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.39 and a 52-week high of $55.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.93. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.36.

StepStone Group Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. StepStone Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.02%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of StepStone Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of StepStone Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of StepStone Group from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of StepStone Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.42.

StepStone Group Profile

(Get Rating)

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for StepStone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StepStone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.