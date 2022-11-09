Stifel Nicolaus Increases Doman Building Materials Group (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) Price Target to C$6.50

Doman Building Materials Group (OTCMKTS:CWXZF – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$6.25 to C$6.50 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CWXZF. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Doman Building Materials Group from C$7.50 to C$6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Raymond James downgraded Doman Building Materials Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Doman Building Materials Group to C$6.50 in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Doman Building Materials Group Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of CWXZF stock opened at $4.29 on Monday. Doman Building Materials Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.92 and a fifty-two week high of $7.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.83.

Doman Building Materials Group Company Profile

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. distributes building materials and related products in Canada, the United States, and Hawai. It distributes a range of building materials, lumber, renovation, and electrical products. The company owns approximately 117,000 acres of private timberlands, and strategic licenses and tenures.

