StockNews.com Downgrades Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) to Hold

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday.

ESNT has been the subject of a number of other reports. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Essent Group from $54.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Essent Group from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Essent Group from $51.00 to $43.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. TheStreet downgraded Essent Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Essent Group from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Essent Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.75.

Essent Group Stock Performance

NYSE:ESNT opened at $38.27 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.20. Essent Group has a one year low of $34.27 and a one year high of $50.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Essent Group

About Essent Group

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Forum Financial Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 5.3% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 5,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Essent Group by 9.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Essent Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 41,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP raised its holdings in Essent Group by 4.7% during the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 10,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Essent Group by 43.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

