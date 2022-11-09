StockNews.com Downgrades Globalstar (NYSE:GSAT) to Sell

Globalstar (NYSE:GSAT – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Separately, Craig Hallum began coverage on Globalstar in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company.

Globalstar Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of GSAT stock opened at $1.94 on Monday. Globalstar has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $2.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.86 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Globalstar Company Profile

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications; fixed voice and data satellite communications services and equipment at industrial, commercial, and residential sites, as well as rural villages and ships; and data modem services and equipment.

