StockNews.com Downgrades Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) to Sell

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on LNC. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Lincoln National from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Lincoln National from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lincoln National presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.33.
Lincoln National Stock Performance
NYSE:LNC opened at $34.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.79, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.31. Lincoln National has a fifty-two week low of $32.59 and a fifty-two week high of $76.40.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Lincoln National Company Profile
Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lincoln National (LNC)
- The Cheesecake Factory Shows You Can Have It and Eat It Too
- 3 High Yields The Institutions Are Buying
- Two EV Stocks That Could Rally Into Year-End
- Can Activision Blizzard Rally Into Year End?
- Despite Financials, Twiliio is One To Watch
Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.