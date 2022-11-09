StockNews.com Downgrades Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) to Sell

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on LNC. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Lincoln National from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Lincoln National from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lincoln National presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.33.

Lincoln National Stock Performance

NYSE:LNC opened at $34.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.79, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.31. Lincoln National has a fifty-two week low of $32.59 and a fifty-two week high of $76.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Lincoln National Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LNC. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new position in Lincoln National in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 294.1% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 25.4% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 77.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

