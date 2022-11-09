StockNews.com Downgrades PepsiCo (NYSE:PEP) to Buy

PepsiCo (NYSE:PEP – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PEP opened at $180.71 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $248.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82. PepsiCo has a 1-year low of $153.37 and a 1-year high of $183.58.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

