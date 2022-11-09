StockNews.com Downgrades Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB) to Sell

Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Taseko Mines Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of TGB opened at $1.24 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $355.11 million, a P/E ratio of 41.33 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Taseko Mines has a 1-year low of $0.89 and a 1-year high of $2.41.

Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $64.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.30 million. Taseko Mines had a positive return on equity of 2.20% and a negative net margin of 2.85%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Taseko Mines will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

