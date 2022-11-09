StockNews.com Upgrades Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) to Hold

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday.

ABR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on Arbor Realty Trust from $21.00 to $18.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Arbor Realty Trust from $18.50 to $16.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Arbor Realty Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on Arbor Realty Trust from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.88.

Get Arbor Realty Trust alerts:

Arbor Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of ABR stock opened at $14.31 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 42.12, a current ratio of 42.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.67. Arbor Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $11.16 and a 52 week high of $19.96. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 1.89.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arbor Realty Trust

In related news, Director William C. Green purchased 9,255 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.36 per share, for a total transaction of $142,156.80. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 134,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,069,068.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,436,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $160,982,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103,266 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 4.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,017,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,556,000 after purchasing an additional 128,060 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 4.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,786,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,417,000 after purchasing an additional 71,247 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 4.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,278,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,816,000 after purchasing an additional 57,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 1.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,131,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,835,000 after purchasing an additional 11,613 shares in the last quarter. 41.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arbor Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arbor Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbor Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.