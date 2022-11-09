StockNews.com Upgrades Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) to Hold

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Separately, Stephens lowered their price target on Gray Television from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday.

Gray Television Stock Performance

Shares of GTN opened at $10.23 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $952.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.54. Gray Television has a 52-week low of $8.61 and a 52-week high of $24.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gray Television

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gray Television

In other Gray Television news, Director Richard Lee Boger purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.10 per share, with a total value of $36,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 45,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $414,395.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First National Bank of Omaha purchased a new position in shares of Gray Television during the 1st quarter valued at about $711,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Gray Television during the 1st quarter valued at about $673,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gray Television during the 1st quarter valued at about $492,000. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc raised its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 95,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after buying an additional 7,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Gray Television during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,715,000. 80.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gray Television Company Profile

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcasting company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. It also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX, as well as various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Justice, This TV Network, Antenna TV, Telemundo, Cozi, Heroes and Icons, and MOVIES! Network; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

