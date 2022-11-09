StockNews.com Upgrades Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) to “Hold”

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on HTGC. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Hercules Capital from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Hercules Capital from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Hercules Capital from $15.50 to $14.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Hercules Capital from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Hercules Capital from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hercules Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.75.

NYSE:HTGC opened at $14.69 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.35 and a beta of 1.46. Hercules Capital has a fifty-two week low of $11.16 and a fifty-two week high of $19.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.26.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTGC. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hercules Capital by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Hercules Capital by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Hercules Capital during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Hercules Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Hercules Capital during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. 23.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

