StockNews.com Upgrades inTEST (NYSE:INTT) to “Buy”

inTEST (NYSE:INTT – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.
inTEST Stock Performance
Shares of INTT opened at $9.16 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.83. inTEST has a 52-week low of $6.07 and a 52-week high of $17.00. The firm has a market cap of $100.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.
inTEST Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on inTEST (INTT)
- The Cheesecake Factory Shows You Can Have It and Eat It Too
- Two EV Stocks That Could Rally Into Year-End
- 3 High Yields The Institutions Are Buying
- Can Activision Blizzard Rally Into Year End?
- 3 Old School Automakers Making Big EV Strides
Receive News & Ratings for inTEST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for inTEST and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.