StockNews.com Upgrades inTEST (NYSE:INTT) to “Buy”

inTEST (NYSE:INTT – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Shares of INTT opened at $9.16 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.83. inTEST has a 52-week low of $6.07 and a 52-week high of $17.00. The firm has a market cap of $100.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

inTEST Corporation supplies test and process solutions for use in manufacturing and testing in automotive, defense/aerospace, industrial, life sciences, security, and semiconductor markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Thermal Products (Thermal) and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS).

