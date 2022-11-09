StockNews.com Upgrades Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) to “Buy”

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Nevro to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Nevro from $54.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Nevro from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Nevro from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Nevro in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

Shares of NVRO stock opened at $39.49 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.82, a current ratio of 7.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Nevro has a 52 week low of $34.70 and a 52 week high of $106.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -119.66 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.92.

Nevro ( NYSE:NVRO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.09. Nevro had a negative net margin of 2.01% and a negative return on equity of 40.89%. The business had revenue of $100.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.08 million. On average, research analysts predict that Nevro will post -2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Nevro by 138.1% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 569 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in Nevro by 49.1% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 683 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Nevro by 27.2% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Nevro during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in Nevro by 29.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 757 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems.

