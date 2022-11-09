StockNews.com Upgrades Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) to “Buy”

Nevro (NYSE:NVROGet Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Nevro to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Nevro from $54.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Nevro from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Nevro from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Nevro in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

Nevro Stock Performance

Shares of NVRO stock opened at $39.49 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.82, a current ratio of 7.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Nevro has a 52 week low of $34.70 and a 52 week high of $106.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -119.66 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.92.

Nevro (NYSE:NVROGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.09. Nevro had a negative net margin of 2.01% and a negative return on equity of 40.89%. The business had revenue of $100.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.08 million. On average, research analysts predict that Nevro will post -2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nevro

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Nevro by 138.1% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 569 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in Nevro by 49.1% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 683 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Nevro by 27.2% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Nevro during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in Nevro by 29.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 757 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

About Nevro

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems.

Analyst Recommendations for Nevro (NYSE:NVRO)

