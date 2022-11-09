StockNews.com Upgrades NOW (NYSE:DNOW) to “Strong-Buy”

NOW (NYSE:DNOW – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Separately, Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of NOW to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

DNOW opened at $12.44 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 1.68. NOW has a twelve month low of $7.66 and a twelve month high of $13.51.

NOW ( NYSE:DNOW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $577.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.60 million. NOW had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 11.31%. Equities analysts forecast that NOW will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DNOW. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of NOW by 839.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,705 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,417 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of NOW in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of NOW in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NOW in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of NOW by 173.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3,791 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.38% of the company’s stock.

NOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.

