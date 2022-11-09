StockNews.com Upgrades Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) to Buy

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PARR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Par Pacific from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Par Pacific from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Par Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $19.50 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Par Pacific from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Par Pacific from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.17.

Par Pacific Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE:PARR opened at $23.08 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Par Pacific has a 52-week low of $11.66 and a 52-week high of $24.62.

Insider Activity

Par Pacific ( NYSE:PARR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $1.41. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Par Pacific had a return on equity of 106.74% and a net margin of 4.22%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Par Pacific will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director L Melvin Cooper sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.59, for a total transaction of $45,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $922,982.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director L Melvin Cooper sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.59, for a total value of $45,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,858 shares in the company, valued at $922,982.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jeffrey Ryan Hollis sold 2,158 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total transaction of $50,432.46. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 10,736 shares in the company, valued at $250,900.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Par Pacific

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PARR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Par Pacific by 10.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,619,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,123,000 after purchasing an additional 346,957 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Par Pacific by 34.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,787,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,297,000 after purchasing an additional 710,461 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Par Pacific by 1,257.7% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,743,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614,937 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new position in Par Pacific during the first quarter worth about $16,796,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Par Pacific by 8.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,170,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,234,000 after purchasing an additional 87,950 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Par Pacific Company Profile

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment owns and operates three refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

