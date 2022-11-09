Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $29.38

Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $29.38 and traded as high as $31.04. Strattec Security shares last traded at $30.40, with a volume of 6,662 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Strattec Security in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Strattec Security from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

Strattec Security Trading Up 2.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $121.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.39 and its 200-day moving average is $29.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Strattec Security ( NASDAQ:STRT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The auto parts company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.71). Strattec Security had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The business had revenue of $123.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.36 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Strattec Security Co. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Richard P. Messina sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $69,321.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,740 shares in the company, valued at $354,527.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Strattec Security by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,368 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Strattec Security by 6.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,569 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Strattec Security by 0.9% during the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 142,312 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,372,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Strattec Security in the second quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Strattec Security by 2.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 83,506 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. 80.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Strattec Security Company Profile

Strattec Security Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive access control products under the VAST Automotive Group brand primarily in North America. The company provides mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys, passive entry passive start systems, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side door systems, power tailgate and lift gate systems, power deck lid systems, door handles, and related products.

