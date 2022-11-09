Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,456,013 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 54,981 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $8,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMFG. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,029,365 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,614,000 after purchasing an additional 69,960 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 4,169.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,154,809 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,051,000 after purchasing an additional 4,057,499 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,192,309 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,016,000 after purchasing an additional 201,052 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 526.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,557,985 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 336.5% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,278,480 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,016,000 after purchasing an additional 985,602 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group stock opened at $5.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.39 and a 1-year high of $7.74. The company has a market cap of $40.35 billion, a PE ratio of 6.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.94.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SMFG. StockNews.com began coverage on Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Nomura restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit.

