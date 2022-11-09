Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) PT Raised to $48.00 at Mizuho

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Rating) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Mizuho from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.81% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Sunoco from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays lowered their price target on Sunoco from $47.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Sunoco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sunoco presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.
Sunoco Trading Up 1.3 %
SUN opened at $42.93 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.98. Sunoco has a fifty-two week low of $34.26 and a fifty-two week high of $46.95. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.82.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Sunoco
Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sunoco (SUN)
- The Cheesecake Factory Shows You Can Have It and Eat It Too
- 3 High Yields The Institutions Are Buying
- Two EV Stocks That Could Rally Into Year-End
- Can Activision Blizzard Rally Into Year End?
- 3 Old School Automakers Making Big EV Strides
Receive News & Ratings for Sunoco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunoco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.