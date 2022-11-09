Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) PT Raised to $48.00 at Mizuho

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Rating) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Mizuho from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.81% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Sunoco from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays lowered their price target on Sunoco from $47.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Sunoco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sunoco presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Sunoco Trading Up 1.3 %

SUN opened at $42.93 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.98. Sunoco has a fifty-two week low of $34.26 and a fifty-two week high of $46.95. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Sunoco

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Sunoco by 3.2% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,958 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sunoco by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 15,519 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 0.8% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 39,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Sunoco by 7.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 5.9% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.82% of the company’s stock.

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

