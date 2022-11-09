SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURG) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.90

SurgePays, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURG – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.90 and traded as high as $6.20. SurgePays shares last traded at $5.77, with a volume of 106,824 shares changing hands.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets lifted their price objective on SurgePays to $8.75 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th.

SurgePays Trading Down 3.7 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.90. The stock has a market cap of $70.67 million and a PE ratio of -3.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.07.

SurgePays ( NASDAQ:SURG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $28.01 million during the quarter.

In other SurgePays news, CEO Kevin Brian Cox bought 7,000 shares of SurgePays stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.77 per share, with a total value of $33,390.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,449,694 shares in the company, valued at $16,455,040.38. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SURG. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of SurgePays by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 77,150 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 27,850 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SurgePays in the first quarter valued at $122,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SurgePays in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SurgePays during the 1st quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in SurgePays during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. 7.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SurgePays, Inc, a financial technology and telecommunications company, provides services to the underbanked community in the United States. Its blockchain platform utilizes a suite of financial and prepaid products to convert corner stores and bodegas into tech-hubs for underbanked neighborhoods. The company offers voice and SMS text messaging services to subsidized and direct retail prepaid customers, as well as to low-income consumers.

