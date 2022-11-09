Susquehanna Bancshares Downgrades Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) to Neutral

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Susquehanna Bancshares to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a $30.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 2.67% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TRN. Susquehanna lowered shares of Trinity Industries from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trinity Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Trinity Industries from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Trinity Industries Stock Performance

Shares of TRN stock opened at $29.22 on Monday. Trinity Industries has a 12 month low of $20.94 and a 12 month high of $35.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Trinity Industries ( NYSE:TRN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $496.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.00 million. Trinity Industries had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 3.96%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Trinity Industries will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRN. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Trinity Industries by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Trinity Industries by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 74,594 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Trinity Industries by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,859 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Trinity Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,938,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 18.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 107,608 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,697,000 after acquiring an additional 17,039 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

About Trinity Industries

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

