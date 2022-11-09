Susquehanna Downgrades Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRIN) to Neutral

Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRIN – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Susquehanna from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $30.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 183.02% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TRIN. Compass Point cut shares of Trinity Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $12.75 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Trinity Capital in a report on Friday, September 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Trinity Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $16.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Trinity Capital from $14.50 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.15.

Shares of Trinity Capital stock opened at $10.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $332.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 0.61. Trinity Capital has a 1-year low of $10.42 and a 1-year high of $20.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.68.

In other news, insider Kyle Steven Brown acquired 3,257 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.33 per share, with a total value of $49,929.81. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 19,494 shares in the company, valued at $298,843.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRIN. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Trinity Capital by 9.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 888,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,156,000 after acquiring an additional 75,498 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Trinity Capital by 2.2% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 806,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,666,000 after acquiring an additional 17,066 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Trinity Capital by 6.4% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 668,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,379,000 after purchasing an additional 40,323 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Trinity Capital by 9.4% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 630,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,897,000 after purchasing an additional 53,931 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its holdings in Trinity Capital by 3.5% in the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 554,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,025,000 after purchasing an additional 18,730 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.53% of the company’s stock.

Trinity Capital Inc is a business development company. It is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Phoenix, Arizona with additional offices in Lutherville-Timonium, Maryland, San Diego, California and Austin, Texas.

