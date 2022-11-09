Susquehanna Downgrades Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) to Neutral

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) was downgraded by Susquehanna from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $30.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock. Susquehanna’s price objective points to a potential upside of 2.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Stephens boosted their price objective on Trinity Industries from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trinity Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trinity Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Get Trinity Industries alerts:

Trinity Industries Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of TRN stock opened at $29.22 on Monday. Trinity Industries has a fifty-two week low of $20.94 and a fifty-two week high of $35.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trinity Industries

Trinity Industries ( NYSE:TRN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $496.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.00 million. Trinity Industries had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 3.96%. Equities analysts expect that Trinity Industries will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,293,388 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $284,960,000 after purchasing an additional 41,794 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Trinity Industries by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,265,266 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $91,063,000 after buying an additional 815,420 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Trinity Industries by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,655,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,315,000 after buying an additional 52,756 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 3.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,035,242 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,571,000 after acquiring an additional 30,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 194.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 858,224 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,561,000 after acquiring an additional 566,696 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

About Trinity Industries

(Get Rating)

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.