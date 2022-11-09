Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Upgraded to “Neutral” at Credit Suisse Group

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

SCMWY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Swisscom from CHF 670 to CHF 674 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on Swisscom from CHF 485 to CHF 475 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Swisscom from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Swisscom has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $551.33.

Swisscom Stock Performance

Shares of Swisscom stock opened at $49.69 on Monday. Swisscom has a 12 month low of $43.69 and a 12 month high of $61.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $257.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03, a PEG ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.05.

Swisscom Company Profile

Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland, Italy, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. The company offers mobile and fixed-network services, such as telephony, broadband, TV, and mobile offerings, as well as sells terminal equipment; and telecom and communications solutions for large corporations and small and medium-sized enterprises.

