Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) Shares Acquired by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,580 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SYNH. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Syneos Health during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Syneos Health by 124.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Syneos Health by 306.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in Syneos Health in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Syneos Health in the first quarter valued at $53,000. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Syneos Health Stock Performance

Shares of SYNH opened at $29.72 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.18. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.89 and a 12-month high of $104.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Syneos Health

A number of research analysts have commented on SYNH shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $60.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $80.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Syneos Health in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair downgraded shares of Syneos Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.50.

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics in the Phase I to IV of clinical development.

