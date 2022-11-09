Tantalus Systems (TSE:GRID) Trading 1.3% Higher

Tantalus Systems Holding Inc. (TSE:GRID – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.78 and last traded at C$0.78. 3,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 6,573 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.77.

Separately, Pi Financial decreased their target price on Tantalus Systems from C$1.75 to C$1.50 in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.96 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 351.82. The stock has a market cap of C$34.78 million and a PE ratio of -4.15.

Tantalus Systems Holding Inc operates as a smart grid technology company in North America and the Caribbean Basin. The company offers TRUEdge Communication Modules, a Linux-based platform that is integrated into networked devices, including meters, sensors, controllers, and switches deployed across the utility's distribution grid for real-time two-way secure communication of operational information; Tantalus Utility Network (TUNet) Infrastructure Devices for collecting near real-time data and controlling endpoints to enhance the stability, efficiency, and reliability of their distribution grids; and TRUSense Fiber Gateway, a fiber-to-the-home solution.

