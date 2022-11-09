TD Securities Downgrades Western Forest Products (OTCMKTS:WFSTF) to Hold

Western Forest Products (OTCMKTS:WFSTF – Get Rating) was downgraded by TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on WFSTF. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Western Forest Products from C$1.75 to C$1.50 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Western Forest Products from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Western Forest Products from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Western Forest Products Stock Performance

Shares of WFSTF stock opened at $0.84 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.19. Western Forest Products has a one year low of $0.83 and a one year high of $1.83.

Western Forest Products Company Profile

Western Forest Products Inc engages in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber remanufacturing, and lumber purchasing and wholesaling businesses. Its products have applications in outdoor living; exterior appearance; interior living; and structural applications.

