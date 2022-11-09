TD Securities Increases Trisura Group (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) Price Target to C$55.00

Trisura Group (OTCMKTS:TRRSF – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by TD Securities from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

TRRSF has been the subject of several other reports. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Trisura Group from C$62.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$50.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Raymond James increased their target price on Trisura Group from C$55.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Trisura Group from C$49.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th.

Get Trisura Group alerts:

Trisura Group Trading Down 2.1 %

TRRSF stock opened at $32.36 on Monday. Trisura Group has a 1-year low of $22.57 and a 1-year high of $38.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.65.

About Trisura Group

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Trisura Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trisura Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.