TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Shares Purchased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) by 28.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,507 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,427 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FTI. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in TechnipFMC during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in TechnipFMC by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 77,746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 26,790 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in TechnipFMC during the 1st quarter worth $132,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in TechnipFMC by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,669 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the 1st quarter worth $1,599,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Get TechnipFMC alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on FTI. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Friday, October 7th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Barclays upgraded shares of TechnipFMC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. HSBC upgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

TechnipFMC Stock Performance

Shares of FTI opened at $12.21 on Wednesday. TechnipFMC plc has a 1 year low of $5.47 and a 1 year high of $12.36. The company has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.42 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.42 and a 200-day moving average of $8.16.

TechnipFMC declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 27th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to buy up to 13.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About TechnipFMC

(Get Rating)

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.