Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) PT Raised to €4.10

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF – Get Rating) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Barclays from €3.90 ($3.90) to €4.10 ($4.10) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TEF. StockNews.com started coverage on Telefónica in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Telefónica from €3.50 ($3.50) to €2.90 ($2.90) in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Telefónica from €4.68 ($4.68) to €4.10 ($4.10) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.08.

Shares of TEF opened at $3.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.52 and a 200-day moving average of $4.32. The company has a market cap of $21.25 billion, a PE ratio of 368.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.60. Telefónica has a one year low of $3.10 and a one year high of $5.39.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Telefónica by 350.5% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 5,695 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Telefónica during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 88.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 4,743 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Telefónica in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Telefónica in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

