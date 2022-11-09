Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Price Target Cut to $10.00

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by BMO Capital Markets from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 10.13% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.50.

NYSE TEVA opened at $9.08 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 12-month low of $6.78 and a 12-month high of $11.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.27.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries ( NYSE:TEVA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 26.97% and a negative net margin of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. Analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Eliyahu Sharon Kalif sold 55,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total transaction of $558,885.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,416.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 21,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 37,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 109,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 26,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 47,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.22% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.

