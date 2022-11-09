Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) Shares Sold by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 14,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,764,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Collective Family Office LLC lifted its position in Texas Pacific Land by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,832,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Texas Pacific Land by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 88 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Texas Pacific Land by 408.9% during the 1st quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Texas Pacific Land by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Texas Pacific Land in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of TPL opened at $2,692.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,978.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,721.50. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a one year low of $946.29 and a one year high of $2,725.00. The stock has a market cap of $20.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.55 and a beta of 1.96.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.80%.

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.

